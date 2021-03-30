Arrest made in November’s deadly crash in Camas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Camas Police Department arrested a driver Tuesday for his alleged role in a crash from last November.

Ethan Province has been charged in the death of Francine Wohl, a woman who was killed in a two-car collision on November 5, 2020 in the 600 block of NW Lake Road. According to police, Province was driving a BMW X3M at an excessive speed at around 11:30 a.m. when he slammed into a Kia Sportage.

Wohl, who was the mother of the woman driving the Kia, was in the passenger seat and was critically injured in the crash. She later died at the hospital from her injuries.

The passenger in Province’s BMW and driver of the Kia both sustained extensive internal and/or external injuries. Province suffered minor injuries, according to CPD.

Province was booked into the Clark County Jail on one count of Vehicular Homicide and two counts of Vehicular Assault.