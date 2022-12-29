PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a head-on crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.

The preliminary investigation shows that a northbound 2002 Nissan Xterra, driven by 29-year-old Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, tried to pass other cars on the bridge when it crashed head-on with a southbound 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV, driven by 64-year-old Connie Jackson, authorities said.

Mandujano Rodriguez was found dead on the scene, OSP said, and Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.

Officials said both cars had “severe damage” and the Xterra was engulfed in flames.