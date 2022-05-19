All lanes of highway blocked in both directions, traffic jammed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person has died after multiple crashes with cars and semi trucks closed down I-5 N Thursday in Southwest Washington.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all I-5 S lanes at milepost 42.0, near Lexington Bridge, have reopened. However, I-5 N lanes in the area remain blocked with traffic moving along the right shoulder causing a miles-long backup.

WSP Trooper Will Finn said that a heavy hailstorm had pounded the area and led to the collisions. Multiple semi trucks, cars and one motorcycle were reportedly involved. At least one person died and one man from a passenger truck was taken to the hospital but the severity of his injuries are unknown.

Finn said traffic is backed up from Allen Street to Exit 42. WSDOT is having drivers in the area get by on the right shoulder of I-5 N near Lexington Bridge Drive.

Drivers planning to travel through the area are being told to avoid it entirely, if possible.

Officials have no estimated time for when the lanes will be cleared.

In total, Finn said troopers are investigating three to four crashes of three to five vehicles each.

The crashes were reported shortly after KOIN 6 News learned of a separate crash on I-5 near Salmon Creek where an SUV filled with 10 teenagers veered off an embankment, sending seven of them to the hospital.

Read more on that crash here.

This is a developing story.