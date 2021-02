Two vehicles involved in a head-on crash at SW Rood Bridge Rd and Farmington in Washington County, Feb. 25, 2021. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was injured after a head-on crash Thursday night in rural Washington County, officials said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at SW Rood Bridge Road and Farmington. Two vehicles were involved and at least one driver was hurt and being transported to a hospital, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

SW Rood Bridge Road was closed for an investigation.

No other details are available at this time.