PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was injured in a crash Thursday evening in Aloha.

Firefighters responded to the crash at York Street and 198th Avenue around 7 p.m. and went to work to free one person who was trapped inside a vehicle, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The person was then rushed to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

198th Avenue was closed for an investigation.

No other details are available at this time.