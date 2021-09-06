At least 4 hospitalized after 2-car crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were injured in an overnight crash, authorities say.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Portland police responded to the two-car crash near Northeast 157th Avenue and East Burnside Street. Police say at least four people were injured, including one who was seriously injured.

Medical personnel attended to each victim before they were transported to local hospitals. There is no word on any of their current conditions.

Further information about the crash has not been released. An investigation is ongoing.