PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was seriously hurt in a head-on crash on North Lombard Street early Thursday morning.

Portland police said a driver has critical injuries and someone was pinned inside their vehicle.

A dog inside one of the vehicles was also hurt and taken to an animal hospital.

The crash happened on North Lambard at North Burgard Road just before 6 a.m. Traffic is affected, including TriMet bus line 75.