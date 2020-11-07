At least one killed, 4 injured in Gresham crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash in Gresham killed at least one person and sent four others to the hospital Friday night, according to local police.
The crash happened on SE 38th Drive in Gresham. LifeFlight was initially called but later canceled as patients were taken to nearby hospitals.
It is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash or what caused it at this time.
This is a developing story.
