At least one killed in crash near Mt. Angel

The scene of a fatal crash in Marion County near Mt. Angel. May 3, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a crash in Marion County Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fatal crash happened on Marquam Road NE and Meridian Road NE near Mt. Angel. That intersection is now closed to traffic as authorities investigate the crash.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the road closure is expected to last for a few hours; drivers should find an alternate route when traveling through the area.

This is a developing story.