At least one killed in I-5 crash in Tualatin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was killed in a car crash on Interstate-5 in Tualatin Monday evening, prompting lane closures as police responded to investigate.

Tualatin police said the fatal crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

All northbound lanes of the I-5 have been shut down between SW Nyberg and SW Lower Boones Ferry Road. Oregon State Police have been called out to help with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic and delays and use alternate routes if possible. Tualatin police said the lane closure is expected to last for the “next few hours.”

