At least one person hurt in 2-car crash in Hillsboro

Authorities at the scene of a serious two-car crash on NW Helvetia Road north of Highway 26, March 27, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The crash happened at NW Dierdorff and NW Helvetia roads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one woman was injured in a two-car crash Friday night in Hillsboro, officials said.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. at NW Helvetia Road and NW Dierdorff Road in the Skyline area of Multnomah County.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the vehicles crashed nearly head-on and injuries had been reported. First responders were working to pull one woman out of a vehicle.

LifeFlight wasn’t able to respond due to the weather so an ambulance was expected to take the woman to a hospital.

