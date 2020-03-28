At least one person hurt in 2-car crash in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one woman was injured in a two-car crash Friday night in Hillsboro, officials said.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. at NW Helvetia Road and NW Dierdorff Road in the Skyline area of Multnomah County.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the vehicles crashed nearly head-on and injuries had been reported. First responders were working to pull one woman out of a vehicle.
LifeFlight wasn’t able to respond due to the weather so an ambulance was expected to take the woman to a hospital.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
