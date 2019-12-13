Closings
Author Cheryl Strayed in Portland crash

The 'Wild' author said the driver who hit her vehicle sped off

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Fox Searchlight

Cheryl Strayed arrives at the Fox Searchlight Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cheryl Strayed, the author of “Wild,” said she was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Portland.

The crash reportedly happened at NE Broadway and NE 27th Avenue.

Strayed said via Twitter her vehicle was rear-ended by a driver she had just seen nearly run a stop sign. The impact forced Strayed’s vehicle into the next car.

“I hope they find her. I hope she gets the help she needs (I’m 99.9% sure she was drunk or high),” wrote Strayed.

The author thanked Portland police for their quick response.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment.

