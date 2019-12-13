Author Cheryl Strayed in Portland crash

Cheryl Strayed arrives at the Fox Searchlight Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

The 'Wild' author said the driver who hit her vehicle sped off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cheryl Strayed, the author of “Wild,” said she was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Portland.

The crash reportedly happened at NE Broadway and NE 27th Avenue.

Strayed said via Twitter her vehicle was rear-ended by a driver she had just seen nearly run a stop sign. The impact forced Strayed’s vehicle into the next car.

“I hope they find her. I hope she gets the help she needs (I’m 99.9% sure she was drunk or high),” wrote Strayed.

The author thanked Portland police for their quick response.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment.