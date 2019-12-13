Author Cheryl Strayed in Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cheryl Strayed, the author of “Wild,” said she was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Portland.
The crash reportedly happened at NE Broadway and NE 27th Avenue.
Strayed said via Twitter her vehicle was rear-ended by a driver she had just seen nearly run a stop sign. The impact forced Strayed’s vehicle into the next car.
“I hope they find her. I hope she gets the help she needs (I’m 99.9% sure she was drunk or high),” wrote Strayed.
The author thanked Portland police for their quick response.
KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment.