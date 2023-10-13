PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Gresham Friday evening, officials said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Gresham police responded to the crash near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 217th Avenue where they found the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Officials said medical personnel treated the pedestrian, but they did not survive. The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Authorities said Stark St. will likely remain closed for up to two hours in both directions at 217th Ave. as they investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Gresham Police Department.