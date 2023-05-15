Rebecca Barnett, 33, was declared dead when Oregon State Police arrived at the scene, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was killed in a one-car crash Sunday morning after rolling her vehicle down an embankment, Oregon State Police said.

OSP says they responded to the crash on Hwy 26, near milepost 38, in Washington County around 12:45 a.m. Investigators believe that Rebecca Barnett, 33, was driving a red Jeep Cherokee when the car left the road on the north side of the highway for unknown reasons.

The Jeep rolled down an embankment multiple times and crashed into trees, according to police. Barnett was declared dead at the scene.

Additionally, two kids, who were passengers in the car, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries OSP said.