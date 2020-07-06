Stolen cars collide in Newberg, 2 arrested

Kristin Nicole Begue (L) and Randy Lee Cooper (R) were both reportedly driving stolen cars when they crashed into each other July 5, 2020 (Newberg-Dundee Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Newberg caught a break Sunday when a man accused of stealing an SUV crashed into a separate, unrelated stolen car after a brief chase.

Newberg-Dundee Police officers discovered a reported stolen Toyota Land Cruiser driving through the downtown area Sunday morning. After being identified, the suspect attempted to elude police but eventually crashed the Land Cruiser into an occupied Buick Regal near the intersection of East Franklin Street and North College Street.

Officers apprehended the suspect, Randy Lee Cooper, and took him custody. In the process, however, officers discovered that the Buick Regal was also stolen from a completely unrelated crime reported about three weeks prior. The driver inside the stolen Buick was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested as well, according to police.

Cooper, 27, faces several charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police, Assault-3, Reckless Driving and other related crimes.

The suspect driving the stolen Buick, Kristin Nicole Begue, 25, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

No injuries were reported.