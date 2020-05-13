3 hurt in Beaverton crash on SW Jenkins Road

A two-vehicle crash on SW Jenkins Road in Beaverton, May 12, 2020. (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hurt in a Tuesday night crash in Beaverton, firefighters said.

Two vehicles crashed at SW Jenkins Road and SW Ecole Avenue at about 9 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters said two of the three people involved were trapped in one of the vehicles.

Jenkins Road was closed and Beaverton police responded to help.

KOIN 6 News is working to find out more.