Bend man dies in power glider crash

Christopher McKeage of Bend died when his power glider crashed after takeoff from the Bend Municipal Airport, June 30, 2020 (Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher McKeage was the only person in the glider

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Bend man died after his power glider crashed shortly after takeoff from the Bend Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher S. McKeage was the only person in the glider, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. It’s not clear at this time what caused McKeage to crash around 1:25 p.m.

A small brush fire caused by the crash was quickly put out.

Investigators stayed on scene for hours, collecting surveillance, talking with witnesses and taking photographs. Both the FAA and the NTSB will help as the investigation unfolds.