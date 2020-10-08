Bend man killed in crash on Highway 97

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 97 on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the Oregon State Police, Jeffery Murphy of Bend was headed north in his Chevrolet pick-up truck while pulling a travel trailer. Sometime around 5:30 p.m., the truck veered off the road and rolled down a steep embankment.

Sadly, the 61-year-old suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

OSP responded to the scene along with South Wasco County Fire, Juniper Flat Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.