Bend Fire & Rescue engineer Daniel Harro died in a plane crash in Idaho on Aug. 15, 2022. Photo courtesy Bend Fire & Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 38-year-old firefighter from Bend died in a plane crash Monday morning, Bend Fire & Rescue said.

Engineer Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho when their plane crashed. They were returning to bend from a backcountry plane camping trip near McCall, Idaho.

Daniel was reportedly flying the plane. BF&R says he was an avid flight enthusiast.

“This is a devastating loss for our family,” Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Daniel previously worked for the Scappoose Fire Department but began his career with Bend Fire in 2014 as a firefighter and paramedic. He was involved with the Bend Fire & Rescue specialty rescue team and served on the Bend Professional Firefighters Local 227 executive board.

He worked with department administrators and physician advisors to update the Emergency Medical Service protocols at Bend Fire & Rescue.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Elisif.

Bend Fire & Rescue administrative staff and Local 227 representatives are coordinating active member honor services for Harro.