A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a pickup in McMinnville, July 1, 2023 (McMinnville PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was seriously injured after she ran a stop sign in McMinnville and was hit by an oncoming pickup truck, police said.

The crash on SW Fellows Street happened around 4:20 p.m., the McMinnville PD posted on their Facebook page. The 27-year-old woman rode through a stop sign at the intersection of SW Fellows and Filbert. She was hit by a Toyota Tacoma driven by an 18-year-old.

Life Flight was called to the scene but the bicyclist — whose name has not yet been publicly released — stabilized and was rushed by a McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

No further information is available at this time.