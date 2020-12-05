Bicyclist dies in crash with car in North Portland

Crash happened on North MLK Boulevard and Union Court around 4:45 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a car in the East Columbia neighborhood of Portland Friday afternoon, police said.

A patrol officer came upon the crash on North MLK Boulevard and Union Court around 4:45 p.m. The officer immediately called for medical help. But emergency responders pronounced the bicyclist dead when they arrived.

Roads in that area are closed as the investigation continues.

No further information is available at this time.