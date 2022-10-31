Crash happened at SW Oak and 1st around 2 p.m.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash with an automobile Monday afternoon in Hillsboro, KOIN 6 News confirmed.

The crash happened on SW Oak at 1st Avenue around 2 p.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue tweeted. The bicyclist is a 40-year-old man, authorities said. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating, authorities said.

Eastbound lanes in that area are closed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

