Bicyclist dies in crash with semi in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a semi-truck Friday night in Salem, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night, officers and fire personnel responded to a vehicle-bicycle crash at the intersection of Salem Parkway and Cherry Avenue Northeast, the Salem Police Department said.

Police said when they arrived, officers found that a semi-truck driver had struck a bicyclist, killing the adult male.

An official investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Montaque Annear, 55 of Dallas, was headed southwest on Salem Pkwy on a green light when the bicyclist went northbound through the intersection.

After hitting the man, Annear stopped, stayed on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, police said.

There were no arrests made or citations issued, SPD said.

Police did not release the bicyclist’s identity.