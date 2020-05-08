Bicyclist hurt in crash on Hwy 30 in NW Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on Hwy 30 in NW Portland, May 7, 2020. (Courtesy of Ian Moore)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 in Northwest Portland, firefighters said. 

The crash happened near NW St Helens Road and NW Bridge Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. 

Portland Fire and Rescue said the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear if those injuries were life-threatening. 

