PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist in Fairview early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of the crash around 2 a.m. near the corner of NE Halsey Street and Fairview Boulevard.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, two bicyclists were riding east on NE Halsey when the driver crossed into the bike lane and struck one of them. The driver reportedly stopped after hitting the person, then took off, MCSO said.

Deputies tracked down and arrested the driver, who they identified as 56-year-old Robert Lee Wilson.

The bicyclist died at the scene and was not immediately identified.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash “due to the severity and criminal nature,” MCSO said.