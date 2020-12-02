Bicyclist severely injured after collision with car in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was severely injured after being struck by a car in Clark County on Tuesday night.

Clark County deputies and medical personnel arrived at the 1400 block of NE 78th Street at 10:40 p.m., after reports came in of a man lying in the street with severe injuries after a collision with a car. Authorities learned 19-year-old Natalie Berkey was driving her Hyundai sedan west on NE 78th Street struck a man on a bike. Berkey told deputies the man had ridden directly in front of her car — which investigators later confirmed.

The male was later identified as 56-year-old James Evans. He reportedly had ridden his bicycle from the north to the south sidewalk, into the path of the vehicle. He struck the windshield and suffered serious injuries.

Deputies say Evans was not wearing a helmet and did not cross in an intersection, despite there being a signal-controlled intersection with a crosswalk less than a block away.

Berkey showed no signs of impairment and was issued no citations, according to officials. Investigators determined Evans failed to yield right of way to Berkey, which caused the collision.