BMW driver slams into pickup, dies near Sherwood

The driver of a BMW, left, died after slamming into a Ford pickup on SW Roy Rogers Road near Sherwood, November 11, 2019 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Aloha man died after the BMW he was driving crashed head-on into a Ford pickup Monday night near Sherwood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The BMW, a yellow convertible, was traveling on SW Roy Rogers Road near SW Elsner when it slammed into the Ford pickup around 7:25 p.m.

The impact tipped the truck onto its side and trapped the driver. But the BMW driver was mortally wounded in the crash and taken by Life Flight to an area hospital. He died later from his injuries.

Investigators said early indications are that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, but the investigation continues.

The names of those involved have not been released.