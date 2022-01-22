PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teenage driver of a speeding BMW faces 9 separate charges after running at least 2 red lights and crashing into a Nissan in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Two PPB officers on patrol were stopped at a red light at SE 122nd and Division around 12:40 a.m. when they saw the BMW blow through the light. Despite police turning on their lights, the BMW driver — later identified as Alejandro R. Velazquez — showed no signs of slowing down and stopping.

The officers stopped their pursuit but the BMW ran another red light at SE 122nd and Powell. That’s when he collided with the Nissan.

Alejandro R. Velazquez, 19, faces 9 charges following this crash at SE 122nd and Powell that hurt 2 people, January 22, 2022 (PPB)

The BMW rolled over several times, landed on its wheels and caught on fire, police said. One officer climbed into the burning car and was able to pull the passenger out as another officer used fire extinguishers before PF&R crews arrived.

Velasquez, 19, was seen running away from the crash but was caught and arrested, authorities said.

The passenger in the BMW, 21, and the Nissan’s sole occupant, 25, were both taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Officials said they are expected to recover.

Velazquez was also taken to the hospital to be checked out. Once he was released from the hospital, he was booked at the Multnomah County Jail for 2 counts of assault, 2 counts of reckless endangering, trying to elude by vehicle and on foot, failing to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving and DUII.