Box truck hits TriMet bus on TV Hwy, 4 sent to hospital

A TriMet bus collided with a truck on TV Highway, January 21 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Injured passengers taken to hospital in precautionary move

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A box truck hit a TriMet bus carrying passengers on SW Tualatin Valley Hwy near SW 192nd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Four passengers were taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office said.

A TriMet bus collided with a truck on TV Highway, January 21 2019. (@_brianne)

But a large fuel leak will likely keep the highway closed for several hours.\

A large fuel leak will likely keep the eastbound lanes of SW Tualatin Valley Hwy CLOSED for several hours. Please use alternate routes. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/htHT266KJB — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) January 21, 2020

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.