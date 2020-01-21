1  of  2
Box truck hits TriMet bus on TV Hwy, 4 sent to hospital

Injured passengers taken to hospital in precautionary move

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A TriMet bus collided with a truck on TV Highway, January 21 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A box truck hit a TriMet bus carrying passengers on SW Tualatin Valley Hwy near SW 192nd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Four passengers were taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office said.

A TriMet bus collided with a truck on TV Highway, January 21 2019. (@_brianne)

But a large fuel leak will likely keep the highway closed for several hours.\

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

