Box truck hits TriMet bus on TV Hwy, 4 sent to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A box truck hit a TriMet bus carrying passengers on SW Tualatin Valley Hwy near SW 192nd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Four passengers were taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office said.
But a large fuel leak will likely keep the highway closed for several hours.\
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.
