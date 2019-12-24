Boy killed in crash en route to Christmas party

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A head-on collision on a Pacific County road killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his other family members on Friday afternoon, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Sandridge Road in Longbeach, Washington. Deputies found a Jeep Cherokee on its side and a Dodge Ram truck with extensive damage.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the Dodge truck swerving in and out of oncoming traffic in the moments before the collision. When the truck driver, who sustained minor injuries, was interviewed, deputies said they did not detect any odor of alcohol. A breathalyzer test at the scene also came back negative. A State Trooper was called out to the scene for a drug evaluation, and concluded that the driver did not appear to be intoxicated.

A family of four was in the Jeep. Three people, including the driver, were injured in the crash. The fourth, an 11-year-old boy, died at the hospital later that evening.

Following the fatal crash, a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up for the young boy. The testimony said the family was on their way to the father’s office Christmas party. In the past 2 days, more than $17,000 has been donated to the fundraiser from almost 200 donors.