Brush Prairie rallies around family after deadly crash

BRUSH PRAIRIE, Wash. (KOIN) — Love and support from the community continues to pour in for a Brush Prairie family whose lives were forever changed in a head-on crash along SR-503 last Friday.

Rosa Wilson, 31, and her 5-year-old daughter Juniper were killed in the crash that also critically injured her other children, Elliott and Iona. Around 4 p.m. on March 6, she was driving her minivan along SR-503 when another driver, Kristi Byars, passed in a no-passing zone.

Scene from a deadly, head-on crash on SR-503 near Brush Prairie Friday. March 6, 2020 (KOIN)

The force of the collision sheared one of the motors completely away from the vehicle.

Byars, 41, was also killed in the crash.

A family friend of the Wilsons told KOIN 6 News 7-year-old Elliot is awake at the hospital. Over the weekend he had surgery on his leg. Iona, 3, has been in a medically-induced coma. She has a skull fracture and her bones are in fragments, the friend said.

Both children remain in the Intensive Care Unit at a Portland hospital.

Brian and Rosa Wilson’s kids Iona, Juniper and Elliot in an undated photo (Courtesy: Matt Wilson)

The family — including husband/father Brian Wilson — are turning to their faith for strength right now.

A GoFundMe account to help the family with their immediate and ongoing needs has collected more than $125,000 at this time.

GoFundMe: Support for Brian, Elliot, Iona Wilson

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.