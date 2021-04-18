Brush Prairie woman dies in crash near Battle Ground

Cause of crash under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed early Sunday after crashing into a pole off State Route 502.

The Washington State Patrol reported a vehicle was heading eastbound on SR-502 just after midnight when it left the roadway and struck a pole before coming to a stop in nearby brush.

Meloni Monstad, a 41-year-old woman from Brush Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene. WSP said no other occupants were in the car at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to WSP.