Budget bus flips onto side at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Budget bus flipped onto its side at PDX early Christmas morning, but only the driver was aboard at the time.
The Port of Portland said the driver was not hurt. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
This is a very busy travel time at PDX. Hundreds of thousands of travelers are expected to pass through PDX between now and New Year’s Day.
Heading there? Check FlyPDX for the latest details.
