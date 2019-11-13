Bus crashes with 10 kids aboard, driver cited for DUII

No one was hurt in the crash near Hagg Lake in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old school bus driver was arrested Wednesday on charges of DUII after a bus carrying 10 kids crashed into a ditch in Washington County.

The bus was carrying kids between the ages of 10 and 16 when it veered off of SW Old Hwy. 47 near SW Seghers Road around 8 a.m., deputies said.

No one was hurt and the children — who attend Forest Grove High School, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Tom McCall Upper Elementary School — were released to their guardians, according to the Forest Grove School District.

Two adults were also inside the bus at the time of the crash: a bus aid and the driver, identified as Jonathan C. Gates of Hillsboro, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Gates was arrested for DUI-controlled substance, deputies said. He was issued a citation and released. The Mid Columbia Bus Company said he was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“We take this type of situation very seriously and will continue will our internal review of how this can be avoided,” said Brian Shuldberg, the company’s vice president.