California cyclist killed in crash with 83-year-old driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist from California died after being hit by the driver of a minivan Saturday night in Columbia County, the Oregon State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:03 p.m. on Highway 30 near milepost 23.

OSP said their investigation revealed 60-year-old Jeff Neel of Boulder Creek, Calif., was crossing the highway on his bike when 83-year-old Katharine Settle of Columbia City hit him with a Honda Odyssey.

Authorities said Neel was not wearing any reflective clothing and his bike didn’t have any lights. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Settle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, OSP said.

Hwy 30 was closed for about 2.5 hours after the crash.