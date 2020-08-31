Camas motorcyclist collides with deer, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Camas motorcyclist has died following a collision with a deer in Washougal.

Jennifer C. Doody, 44, succumbed to injuries from the crash at a local hospital Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported Doody had been riding with her husband Jason and a group of other motorcyclists near the 39200 block of NE Vernon Road around 11 a.m Sunday. A deer crossed the roadway in front of them and collided with Doody. The impact killed the deer and threw the couple from their bike, causing a subsequent collision with another motorcycle.

Doody’s husband was not taken to the hospital for his injuries.

CCSO’s Traffic Unit said the investigation remains open.