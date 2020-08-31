Camas motorcyclist collides with deer, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Camas motorcyclist has died following a collision with a deer in Washougal.
Jennifer C. Doody, 44, succumbed to injuries from the crash at a local hospital Monday.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported Doody had been riding with her husband Jason and a group of other motorcyclists near the 39200 block of NE Vernon Road around 11 a.m Sunday. A deer crossed the roadway in front of them and collided with Doody. The impact killed the deer and threw the couple from their bike, causing a subsequent collision with another motorcycle.
Doody’s husband was not taken to the hospital for his injuries.
CCSO’s Traffic Unit said the investigation remains open.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.