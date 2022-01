A drunk driver’s car caught on fire after ramming into a parked car overnight (Courtesy: Tigard Police)

A drunk driver’s car caught on fire after ramming into a parked car overnight (Courtesy: Tigard Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drunk driver rammed into a parked car overnight, then continued driving when his car caught on fire in Tigard, officials said.

In a Twitter post, Tigard police said the driver was able to get out of the car safely.

The driver reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16%. He was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, criminal mischief and hit-and-run.

No one was seriously injured, officials say.