Car crash kills 1, injures 4 in Clackamas County

Police and fire crews at the scene of a fatal crash at SW Stafford Rd and SW Newland Rd in Clackamas County. September 6, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a car crash in Clackamas County Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

A Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue official reported that one person was declared dead at the scene of the crash on SW Stafford Road at SW Newland Road. Four others were hospitalized with injuries—their exact conditions are unknown.

The crash involved two cars and closed SW Stafford Road between SW Mountain and SW Newland. Authorities said drivers in the area should expect a lengthy closure as the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cause.

This is a developing story.