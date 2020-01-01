Car crashes into Clackamas County medical plaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into the Mt. Scott Professional Center Medical Plaza early New Year’s Day.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard. No traffic has been affected.
KOIN 6 News is working to learn more about this developing story.
