PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No injuries were reported after a car drove into a convenience store near Portland’s Janzten Beach.

Portland police said the crash happened Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on the 12100 block of North Janzten Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a sedan had gone through the store’s front window, eventually crashing into the store’s coolers facing the window.

Authorities said the driver’s foot slipped off the brake.

No arrests or citations were issued.