Car crashes into downtown Battle Ground Margarita Factory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A car crashed into a Battle Ground Margarita Factory restaurant shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County Fire District 3.

On the scene, first responders provided medical aid to the driver and two restaurant diners who were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to the fire district.

Officials noted they used extrication tools to free a victim and shore up the building to prevent it from collapsing.

First responders reportedly used extrication tools to free someone after a car crashed into a Battle Ground Margarita Factory restaurant, according to Clark County Fire District 3. Officials said medical aid was provided to the driver and two diners who were injured in the crash. July 13, 2022 (courtesy Clark County Fire District 3).

According to Clark County Fire District 3, the cause of the crash is unknown, however, there is no initial indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The fire district said a main support post of the restaurant was damaged and is being evaluated by a city building official.