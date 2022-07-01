PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a Northeast Portland home and hit the gas meter causing a leak on Friday, fire officials said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the driver was struck by another car when it went crashing into an empty house near NE Multnomah and 74th.

Once crews arrived, PF&R said they quickly shut off the gas stopping any further from leaking. Aside from the leak, there was reportedly little damage to the house.

Fire officials said the driver had some minor injuries but refused an ambulance ride to a hospital.