Car slams into 2 homes in St. Johns neighborhood

The crash happened near N Charleston Avenue and N Dickens Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was critically hurt and 2 homes were extensively damaged after a car crashed through a fence in North Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood.

The car crashed into a house on North Dickens Street Tuesday night and then through the back fence before hitting another house in the 8500 block of N. Charleston Avenue.

Fence boards went through the windshield and hit the passenger, causing life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor who spoke with KOIN 6 News, Juan Montoya, said he heard the crash and held the passenger as he crawled out of the car. He also said the driver ran off at first but came back.

A November 13, 2019, booking photo of Ronnie Lee Smith. (PPB)

Ronnie Lee Smith, 29, was arrested on charges of assault, DUII and reckless driving, Portland police said.

A mother and 2 children were inside the second home hit, Montoya said.

“One of the kids was downstairs but she had just moved her couch, because her couch was right in front of the window,” he told KOIN 6 News.

The man who owns both houses told KOIN 6 News there’s about $20,000 to $25,000 damage. Construction crews are already on site and the families should be able to stay in their homes as they are being repaired.

Smith was being held on $265,000 bail.