PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police report a car crashed into a occupied Portland house early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., authorities say a Mercedes sedan crashed into home located in the 5400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue, coming to a stop in the living room.

The driver and three passengers jumped out of the car and immediately fled the scene.

The home’s resident was asleep at the time of the crash and not injured.

PPB officers towed the car and assisted the homeowner with boarding up the walls.

The driver and passengers have not yet been apprehended by police and the case is under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.