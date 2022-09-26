PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police chase Sunday night ended with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building in Northeast Portland, according to officials.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Northeast 125th Place near Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Portland police said the crash caused some structural damage to the apartment. However, PPB did not say what prompted the chase.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was placed in police custody.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash.