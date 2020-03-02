At least 1 seriously injured after car crashes into tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a tree in Lake Oswego, seriously injuring at least one person on Monday morning.
At 8:40 a.m. Lake Oswego Police tweeted the single-vehicle crash caused serious injuries. Iron Mountain Boulevard is currently closed between Summit Drive and Fairway Road as crews work the scene.
KOIN 6 News is working to gather more information and will continue to update this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.