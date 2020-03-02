At least 1 seriously injured after car crashes into tree

Serious injury crash in Lake Oswego on Monday, March 6, 2020. (Lake Oswego PD)

At least one person was injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a tree in Lake Oswego, seriously injuring at least one person on Monday morning.

At 8:40 a.m. Lake Oswego Police tweeted the single-vehicle crash caused serious injuries. Iron Mountain Boulevard is currently closed between Summit Drive and Fairway Road as crews work the scene.

