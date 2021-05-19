Car crashes into utility pole on SE Hawthorne, 4 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people are hospitalized after a crash in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

A car reportedly crashed into a utility pole on the north side of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard shortly before 2:30 a.m. When police responded, they found four people seriously injured.

All four patients were rushed to the hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

CRASH: A serious injury crash where a vehicle hit a power pole has Hawthorne Blvd blocked between 9th and 12th. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/BD20QcwlgO — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) May 19, 2021

SE Hawthorne Boulevard is closed between Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast 12th Avenue as crews work the scene. Traffic is expected to be affected for several hours, avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.