PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police responded to a crash Friday morning on the Burnside Bridge, officials said.

According to the police, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. The bridge was closed in both directions for over two hours, but has since reopened.

Crews clearing the crash scene on the Burnside Bridge. December 3, 2021 (KOIN)

Air bags deployed of a car involved in a crash on the Burnside Bridge. December 3, 2021 (KOIN)

Firefighters at a crash scene on the Burnside Bridge. December 3, 2021 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 has reached out to Portland Police to find out how serious the crash is. We will continue updating this story as it develops.