Two people were killed after a car drove off Morrison Bridge on June 4. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were killed after a car drove off of Morrison Bridge at approximately 2:17 a.m. on June 4, landing on its top on the street below.

The Portland Police Bureau stated that the eastbound side of Morrison Bridge and both underlying lanes of Water Avenue were closed for several hours while authorities investigated the fatal crash.

“When officers arrived, they found two men deceased at the scene,” PPB said in a press release. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle’s driver, in a black 2003 Mercedes 500, was eastbound on the Morrison Bridge viaduct when he struck the barrier and went over, landing on the street below. The driver and passenger died in the crash.”

Speeding and alcohol use are suspected to be involved in the fatal crash. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported in connection to the crash.

The roadways were reopened around 8 a.m.

PPB is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators using the email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and referencing case number 23-146476.

The deaths are Portland’s 25th and 26th traffic fatalities in 2023.