Car flies into air, flips, hits tree in crash near Smith Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of five people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a crash near Smith Lake.

Portland Police received a call regarding a two car collision near North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road at 12:15 a.m. According to police, a gray Infiniti was driving westbound on North Marine Drive, going 100 miles per hour without its lights on when it collided with a red Honda at the road’s intersection with Bybee Lake Road.

The Infiniti became airborne and flipped at least once before colliding with a tree, according to witnesses.

The three people in the Honda were taken to a hospital as were two people from the Infiniti. Portland Fire and Rescue was called into extract the passenger out of the Infiniti.

Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to Portland Police. Though no arrests have been made, the investigation remains open. Police are asking anyone with video or information about the crash to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-5070.